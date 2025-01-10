Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.77 and last traded at C$35.00. Approximately 14,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 41,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $407,455. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

