John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 38,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 21,381 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $25.70.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $639.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

