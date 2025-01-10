JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $174.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $203.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

