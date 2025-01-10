Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,200 ($100.90) and last traded at GBX 8,300 ($102.13), with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,460 ($104.10).

A number of research firms have weighed in on JDG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Judges Scientific from £124 ($152.58) to £113.10 ($139.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,868.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,668.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4,132.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($109.51), for a total value of £20,470 ($25,187.65). 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

