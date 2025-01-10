Julian Babarczy Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of IXUP Limited (ASX:IXU) Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2025

IXUP Limited (ASX:IXUGet Free Report) insider Julian Babarczy purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($24,844.72).

IXUP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About IXUP

(Get Free Report)

IXUP Limited engages in the development and commercialization of software in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company provides IXUP privacy preserving analytics platform, a data analytics and collaboration platform that offers secure sharing and analysis of sensitive information using encryption technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IXUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.