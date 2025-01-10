Julian Babarczy Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of IXUP Limited (ASX:IXU) Stock

IXUP Limited (ASX:IXU – Get Free Report) insider Julian Babarczy purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($24,844.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IXUP Limited engages in the development and commercialization of software in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company provides IXUP privacy preserving analytics platform, a data analytics and collaboration platform that offers secure sharing and analysis of sensitive information using encryption technology.

