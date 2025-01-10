KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

KALV stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $407.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,697.48. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,282.74. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,291 shares of company stock worth $304,086 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

