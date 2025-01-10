Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 119,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 245,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £5.14 million, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
