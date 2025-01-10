Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $107.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of AFL opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

