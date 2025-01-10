Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $90.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.91. 141,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.