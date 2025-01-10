Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Kemper stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 102.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth $278,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

