kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 96647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of kneat.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

kneat.com Trading Up 2.7 %

About kneat.com

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

