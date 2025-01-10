La Rosa Holdings Corp. Completes Acquisition of Baxpi and Beaches Franchisees

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Baxpi Holdings LLC and La Rosa Realty Beaches LLC. The acquisition was finalized on December 31, 2024, with La Rosa Holdings Corp. acquiring 100% membership interests of both entities.
The acquisition was achieved through a membership interest purchase agreement between the company and the selling member of Baxpi and Beaches. The total purchase price for the membership interests amounted to $1,136,177.34. This included a cash payment of $100,000 and $1,036,177.34 in unregistered shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s common stock. The acquisition was settled with the issuance of 1,193,752 unregistered shares, valued at $0.868 per share based on the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq.
The Company issued the unregistered shares of common stock in accordance with the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act available under Section 4(a)(2).
The complete details of the Purchase Agreement and Lock-up Agreement can be found in Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, which are attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by La Rosa Holdings Corp.
This recent acquisition signifies a strategic move for La Rosa Holdings Corp. as it looks to expand its franchise network and strengthen its presence in the real estate market.
For more information and detailed financial statements, interested parties can refer to the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read La Rosa’s 8K filing here.
About La Rosa
La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).
