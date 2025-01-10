Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.41 ($10.89) and traded as low as GBX 874 ($10.75). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 879 ($10.82), with a volume of 268,491 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 888.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 885.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

