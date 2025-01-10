Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and traded as low as $15.80. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 54,219 shares changing hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

