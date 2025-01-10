Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 121082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
