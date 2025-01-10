Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Posts Earnings Results

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 1,249.14%.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Christopher purchased 22,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,134.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,134.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Further Reading

