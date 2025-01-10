LFCR FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFCR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $5.80 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Lifecore Biomedical had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 382.65%.

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the third quarter worth $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 1,668.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 301.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul Josephs acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,775.58. This represents a 3.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

See Also

