Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LQDA opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,464.23. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $43,240.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,054.36. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $245,780 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

