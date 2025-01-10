Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GII traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $59.09. 14,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,062. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

