Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. AB Ultra Short Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YEAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,638,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,284,000 after purchasing an additional 434,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $6,705,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 201,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,919. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

