Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after buying an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,180,000 after buying an additional 287,937 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,837,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,004,000 after buying an additional 123,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

