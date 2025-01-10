Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 28,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.78. 2,537,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.55 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

