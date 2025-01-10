Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,143,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

LOW stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. 935,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

