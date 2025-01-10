Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 45,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,090,146.01. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

