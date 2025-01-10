Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 45,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,090,146.01. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.02.
LWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
