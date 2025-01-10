LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 832 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.95. The stock had a trading volume of 609,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.94 and a 200-day moving average of $534.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

