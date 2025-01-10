LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $1.03 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $63,486,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,324. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.