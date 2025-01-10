LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 93 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.4% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE PM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

