Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.19. 3,584,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average of $214.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.21.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

