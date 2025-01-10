Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 238,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

