Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.86 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $115.06. 4,286,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

