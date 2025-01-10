Lynch & Associates IN Sells 663 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,118,000 after buying an additional 737,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 13,285,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

