Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.97. 2,425,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,527. The stock has a market cap of $678.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.