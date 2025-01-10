Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.97. 2,425,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,527. The stock has a market cap of $678.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 EV Stocks Offering Unique Alternatives to Tesla
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Leveraging NVIDIA’s Strength for Profits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.