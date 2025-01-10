Marotta Asset Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,357,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,824 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 450,409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 189,779 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 74,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.49. 29,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

