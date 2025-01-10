Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

ECH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 192,972 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

