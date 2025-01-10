Marotta Asset Management Sells 4,197 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. 92,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

