Marotta Asset Management Sells 764 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 964,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.