Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 431.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

MLM traded down $8.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.54. 355,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,595. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $489.90 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.