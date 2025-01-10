Maxim Group Upgrades NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) to “Strong-Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

