Maxim Group Upgrades NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) to “Strong-Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
