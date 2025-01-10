MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.75 and traded as high as C$18.75. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 83,674 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

