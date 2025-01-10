Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

