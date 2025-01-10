MediWound’s (MDWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s previous close.

MediWound Trading Down 6.8 %

MDWD stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

About MediWound

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MediWound by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 219.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Investor AB bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $15,750,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

