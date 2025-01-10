MediWound’s (MDWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s previous close.
MediWound Trading Down 6.8 %
MDWD stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
