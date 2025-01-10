Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($10.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 675 ($8.31) to GBX 560 ($6.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640 ($7.87).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

LON MRO opened at GBX 562.20 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 413.58 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.20 ($8.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.96.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Ian Barkshire acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £75,140 ($92,457.24). Also, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($6.96), for a total value of £44,997 ($55,367.29). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.