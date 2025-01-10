Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,598. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,536 shares of company stock valued at $249,024,275. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $618.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.61 and a 12 month high of $638.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.90.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

