Microvast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 24,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 324% compared to the average volume of 5,810 call options.

Microvast Stock Up 35.8 %

NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,737,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422,074. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $822.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Microvast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92,828 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.