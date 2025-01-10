Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Sells $32,115.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $32,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,291.32. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $42.00 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

