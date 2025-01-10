Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,880.88 ($109.28) and traded as high as GBX 9,120 ($112.22). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,120 ($112.22), with a volume of 564 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £355.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,880.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,180.53.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,544.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mountview Estates Company Profile

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($109.51) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,853.45). Insiders own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

