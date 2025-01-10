Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nayax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

