Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.