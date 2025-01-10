Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

