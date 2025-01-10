NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NREF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
Read More
