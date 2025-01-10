NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NREF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NREF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. 15,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 280.30, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

